Helen Louise Klueh, 87

Helen Louise Klueh, age 87, passed away on Saturday morning, February 10, 2024. Helen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 25, 1936, to William A. and Eva Marie (Bayer) Kays.

Helen married Ronald Klueh in St. Mary Church in Huntingburg on September 7, 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her family moved to Tennessee in 1966.

Helen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Oak Ridge, TN, where she was active in guilds and the CCW.

She demonstrated her creativity by becoming an accomplished painter and produced paintings and other objects in an assortment of media. She enjoyed woodworking, sewing, and cooking. Her dinner parties featuring various dishes; some originated in recipes she’d never before made, producing anxiety in her husband. They always turned out great.

On most Saturdays, she cooked one of her husband’s favorite meals, and they enjoyed a candlelight dinner followed by an evening of sipping wine and listening to music. There were date nights when he called from work to ask her out for dinner and dancing. She enjoyed vacations at the beach and traveling with her husband around the U.S. and foreign countries. They visited five European and three Asian countries. She enjoyed board games with her family (especially when she won). She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

Helen is survived by her husband of over 64 years, her daughter Rona Klueh, Portland, OR, son Kevin (Kathy) Klueh, granddaughter Zoey Klueh, Boulder, CO, and grandson Ethan Klueh, Orlando, and her sister Marjorie Johnson, Duluth, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William A. Kays, jr, sister Mona Bredhold, and sister Glenda Miller.

The family will receive friends at St. Mary Church on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM followed by services and Mass at 11:00 AM with Father Ray Powell officiating.

We wish to thank Arbor Terrace of Knoxville for their loving care of Helen and Smoky Mountain Hospice for guiding her through the final hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Helen’s memory to St. Mary’s School in Oak Ridge or the Transplant Clinic at Methodist Transplant Institute, P.O. Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048.

