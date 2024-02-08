HELEN JEANNE BRANSTETTER, Southgate, MI (formerly of Tennessee)

HELEN JEANNE BRANSTETTER, age 87, of Southgate, a former longtime resident of Tennessee, went home to meet her Lord on February 4, 2024.

Helen was born on December 17, 1936, in Burrville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Egbert & Ruby (Aytes) Jones. She graduated from Sunbright High School and eventually moved to Michigan. It was there that she met and married Donald Branstetter, who preceded her in death.

Helen is the loving mother of Donna Renee Branstetter of Madison Heights, and Jeni Denise Perry (Marcus) of Shelby Twp; beloved grandma of Jordan (Garrett) Swadling of Vassar, and Allie (Wade) Kile of Fowlerville; dear great grandma of Finn James Swadling. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Rose Stabinski of East China Twp, and Barbara Hall of Sunbright, TN, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to her husband Donald, and her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother Earl Jones, and 2 sisters Hazel Bailey & Opal Rothschild.

A true Proverbs 31 woman, Helen lived to serve her family and others. She was a woman of great moral fortitude who was incredibly compassionate and did everything for her family. A stay at home mom & grandma, she was known to her family as one of the best cooks ever. Helen combined her love of cooking with her tremendous love of family to create truly memorable moments. Her granddaughters will always remember when grandma would honor Allie’s request and make homemade spaghetti for breakfast, then spreading out a sheet on the floor so they could watch TV altogether. Helen’s granddaughter Jordan said it best when she stated that “grandma was the nicest person she ever met”. A proverbs 31 woman indeed.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Rochester Hills Baptist Church, 3300 South Livernois Rd. in Rochester Hills. Pastor Hal Hightower will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Following services, Helen will be buried at the High Point Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rochester Hills Baptist Church.

Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home of Rochester.

