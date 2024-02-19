Mr. Harold R. Smith went to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Mr. Smith served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War in 1953 beginning at the young age of 17. He loved teaching Sunday School Class and was a Deacon for 13 years. He enjoyed reading the Bible and going camping. Harold traveled often with his work which included working for Boeing on the B-2 Stealth Bomber in the 1980’s.

He was a member of Batley Baptist Church and was a firm believer in Christ our Savior.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kate Smith; parents, John T. Smith and Ollie Mae Grasham; Brothers, Fred Smith, Herbert Smith and J.R. Grasham; Sister, Anna Robinson.

His survivors include his son, David Smith of Clinton;

Daughters, Sandra Smith-Cooper and husband Wendell of Powell, TN and

Sheila Smith-Oleson and husband, David of Jefferson City, TN;

Grandchildren, Kristy Moore and partner, Chris Roberts of Halls, TN,

Isaac Cooper of Halls, Joseph Birchfield and wife, Jessika of Churchhill, TN,

Alexander Adkins of Clinton;

Great-grandchildren, Savannah Moore of Halls, Gage Moore of Halls, Mia Cooper of Halls,

And Vince Birchfield of Churchhill;

And many other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Batley Baptist Church from 1-3:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Pastor Walls officiating and Rick Smith, Harold’s nephew to sing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.

To leave a note for Harold’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

