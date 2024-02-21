Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Type One Energy Group, Inc. to Establish HQ and Expand R&D Operations to Tennessee

Brad Jones 22 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

  • Type One Energy is the first funding recipient through Tennessee’s Nuclear Energy Fund
  • Company to invest $223 million in East Tennessee
  • Project includes a headquarters relocation, expanded research and development operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Type One Energy Group, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $223.5 million to establish its headquarters and expand operations in Tennessee.

Type One Energy will create a total of 330 new jobs by establishing its headquarters in the Greater Knoxville region and expanding fusion research and development (R&D) operations in Clinton.

In addition, Type One Energy intends to locate at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, Tennessee, for the company’s stellarator fusion prototype machine, Infinity One. Construction will begin following completion of required environmental reviews, partnership agreements, permits and operating licenses.

Type One Energy is a leading stellarator fusion energy company and the first recipient of funding through the $50 million Nuclear Energy Fund, which was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in the 2023-2024 budget.

The Nuclear Energy Fund, established by Executive Order 101, was created to support Tennessee’s nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem by providing assistance to nuclear power-related businesses choosing to relocate or grow in the Volunteer State.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 8,600 job commitments and $2.3 billion in capital investment.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Three Oak Ridge Schools Named Reward Schools by TDOE

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools. OAK RIDGE, TN. – Three Oak Ridge Schools—Glenwood …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.