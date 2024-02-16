George Martzin, 93

George Martzin, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at NHC in Oak Ridge.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked as an Aerospace Engineer in Texas. He was also an Electrical Engineer at TVA, where he later retired.

George was born on February 10, 1931, in Estonia, moved to the United States in the late 1940’s and lived in Nashville. He then moved to Knoxville where he met his wife Betty and received a master’s degree in electrical engineering at UT. He enjoyed gardening, farming, and he loved his family and his animals.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Maria Martzin; wife Betty Martzin; and great-grandson Richard Sawyer Summerlin.

George is survived by his children Vernon George Martzin and wife Tammy, John Richard Martzin and wife Faith, and William Egmont Martzin and wife Beth; grandchildren: Anna Tallman, Melissa Pelaez, Alora Stallard, Nina Summerlin, James Martzin, and Lydia Martzin-Peterson, Aaron Martzin, Elizabeth Martzin, Stephen Heisler; by great-grandchildren: Trinity Tallman, Xander Tallman, Madison Tallman, Torsten Tallman, Adeena Pelaez, Nikolai Pelaez, Amaya Pelaez, Eden Stallard, Lucien Stallard, Pearl Summerlin, and George Nolan Summerlin; also by extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Rains officiating. A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held following the funeral service at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martzin family.