George “Cotton” Human, Ten Mile

Mr. George “Cotton” Human, age 77, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away on February 12, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Cotton was born and raised in South Harriman (not Harriman). Cotton enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, a great dad, and the best pops/pappy. He was a retired steam fitter and was a loyal member of the local 43 pipe and steam fitters’ union. He was well-known in the area for decorating the family home on Wheeler Street, in Rockwood, for more than three decades. He loved to see the joy it brought the children and families that would drive by and often walk through the display.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Dillard and Esther Human, four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include:

Wife of 51 years: Kathy Human of Ten Mile, TN

Son: Kevin (Rene) Human of Ten Mile, TN

Daughter: Carrie (Nick) of Cincinnati, OH

Grandchildren: Carlie Sherlin, Logan Beavers, Bryson Human, Parker Kelly

Sister: Sue Birchfield of Augusta, GA

Bonus Son: Mike Walden of Rockwood, TN

The family is honoring Cotton’s wishes of cremation by having a memorial service on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, at 1 pm at Watts Bar Community Church located at 1517 Highway 68 Decatur, Tennessee 37322. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. George “Cotton” Human.

