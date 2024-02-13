Gary Hamby, Harriman

Mr. Gary Hamby, age 78, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. Gary’s passion, from his youth, was restoring antique cars. His first “flame” paint job was painted with his Aunt Virgie’s flaming red nail polish. He thought it would make the car go faster. It, in fact, did not make the car go faster. He passed along his passion for restoring old cars to his family, in particularly to his twin girls, who could work on those cars with the best of them. He was a founding member of the After Hours Street Machines car club. Aside from the work he did on cars, he spent time at TVA, Y-12, and K-25. Gary’s life was founded on his faith. He first attended the Lone Mountain Baptist Church up on Brimstone in Scott County where he would travel around and play piano and sing with the Hamby Brothers. Gary went on to travel and play and sing with his first wife, Jane, and their two girls, Jill and Julie. Upon his move from Scott County to Roane County, Gary would attend the South Harriman Church of God and most recently, was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church. Not only was Gary a soldier of the faith, he was a soldier in the United States Army. Having served active duty in Vietnam, Gary was proud of his service to his country. During his time in service to his country, Gary was awarded several medals. There was no doubt that Gary loved his family. His love for his family was put on display every day of his life. Gary was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. There are no words to adequately describe how much he was loved and how much he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert & Lousie Hamby.

His first wife: Jane Hamby.

One brother: Jerry Hamby.

One daughter: Julie Hamby Settles.

And all of the beloved Hamby Brothers.

He is survived by his wife: Anita Hampton Hamby.

Three Daughters: Jill Daugherty and her husband Bill, Kim Weston, and Amy Godsey.

One sister: Bonnia Sue Spurlin and her husband Carlton

One brother: Lynn Hamby and his wife Diane

Grandchildren: Jake Settles, Devin Grady, William Godsey, Michael Raulston, D.J. Weston, Megan Settles, and Hope and Whitney Daugherty.

Two great-grandchildren.

A Special Aunt: Ollie Rose Hamby.

Special friends: Paul Hampton, Dennis Pendelton, Gary Love, Jim Boles, and Charles Webb.

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, inside the old Emory Heights Church from 11:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ottis Ball and Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. The graveside service with full military honors will be held in Emory Heights Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gary Hamby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...