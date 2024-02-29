Free Family Day event returns to Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art’s biannual Family Day, a free event of artmaking, music and food, returns on Saturday, March 16. The KMA is located at 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive in downtown Knoxville. Admission is free. Photo credit: Courtesy of the Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art’s biannual Family Day returns on Saturday, March 16, bringing food, artmaking, music, and fun to area families. The free event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and feature free, hands-on art activities inspired by the KMA’s permanent collection and visiting exhibitions. Visitors can also expect to enjoy:

Live music by Fountain City Ramblers

Face painting by Royal Magic Events

Balloons by TN Celebration Balloons

Food by Dave's Dog House

Also free in March:

Sunday, March 9: Second Sunday Art Activity; Free

Children in grades K-6 are invited to drop in between 1-4 p.m. for a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

For additional information about these and other events, including the monthly Soundscapes concert series, visit knoxart.org/events. To learn more about volunteering at the Knoxville Museum of Art, please visit https://knoxart.org/volunteer/.

Ongoing exhibitions include Higher Ground: A Century of the Visual Arts in East Tennessee; Facets of Modern and Contemporary Glass; and the Thorne Rooms, which are among America’s most well-known miniature diorama collections.

Located on the top floor, the KMA shop offers exhibition-related merchandise, posters, stationery, coffee table books along with textile, glass, wood and ceramic works and jewelry by local artists. It also offers fun and educational toys and games along with art supplies and books for children. Follow the museum shop on Instagram at @knoxartgiftshop.

Admission to the Knoxville Museum of Art is free, sponsored in March by Regions Bank.

About the Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee, presents new art and new ideas, serves and educates diverse audiences, and enhances Knoxville’s quality of life. The museum is located in downtown Knoxville at 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive and is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit knoxart.org.

