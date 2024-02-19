Fred Ray Patterson, Kingston

Fred Ray Patterson, age 82, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 15, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born March 30, 1941, in Erie, Tennessee, and was a faithful member & deacon of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church and supervised the building of the church. He had a great love for his church family and attended as long as his health permitted. Fred was co-owner & operator of Patterson Home Builders for many years, designing and constructing an enormous amount of homes and businesses in Roane and surrounding counties. He was a man of many talents including woodworking, gardening, and was also a great cook. Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing also. He loved attending his grandkids ball games and watching them play various sports.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Maurine Kay McMann Patterson; his parents, Herbert Eugene & Catherine Cansler Patterson; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Earl & Virginia McMann.   

SURVIVORS

Children                              Brad Patterson & wife, Sherry of Ten Mile

                                           Kent Patterson & wife, Katie of Ten Mile

                                           Greg Patterson & wife, JoAnna of Kingston

Grandchildren                    Hayley, Brandon & wife, Amber

                                           Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Kayla, Avery, and Gracen

Sisters                                Retta Bolden & husband, Larry of Kingston

                                           Christine Lawson & husband, John of Blaine

                                           Detra McDonald & husband, Jim of Kingston

Brothers                             Johnny Patterson & wife, Juanita of Lenoir City

                                           Walter Patterson & wife, Norma of Kingston

                                           Mike Patterson & wife, Beverly of Kingston

Brother-in-law                    Keith McMann & wife, Nellie of Michigan

Sisters-in-law                     Janice Misko & husband, Al of Michigan

                                           Faith McMann and Bonnie McMann of Michigan

 Special Friends                Mr. James “Jim” Henry of Kingston

                                          Tim of Kingston                                                                 

Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Dr. Tommy D. Patterson and Pastor Cal Adams officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am, Wednesday morning at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Midway Church of God Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service. The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

