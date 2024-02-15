Frank Everett Phillips, Solway

Mr. Frank Everett Phillips, age 85 passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at his home in Solway. He was born on June 3, 1938. Frank loved life. He enjoyed being outdoors with his beloved garden that he was famous for, fishing and in his younger days, building the fastest hot rods around and racing them. Frank never met a stranger. He was always happy and sharing funny stories from his past. He always kept you laughing.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Judy Hester Phillips, and her daughter and special caregiver, Lisa Bickey; Frank’s son, Richard Phillips and daughter, Melissa Mynatt, and husband, Barry Mynatt; grandson, Steve Dority;

He was also survived by his brothers, Kyle Phillips, Bobby (Kay) Phillips, and Lynn (Eileen) Phillips.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Callie Randle Phillips and Macy Reona Phillips;

Sisters, Juanita (Louise) Strong and Willie (Peanut) Maude Rector.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm in Bethel Baptist Church, Clinton. Rev. Roger Pugh will officiate.

To leave a note for Frank’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

