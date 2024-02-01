Frances Jean Clark, 53, passed away on January 23, 2024. She was born on August 13, 1970, in Loudon County, Tennessee.

She loved music, crafts, action movies, and reading as well. Frances was a very outgoing, free spirit and loved the world she walked on.

She brightened everyone’s life who she came in contact with. Frances decided to live the life she always imagined and remembered who she was.

She promised herself a better life and never looked back.

Frances is survived by her 4 children: Corey Moore, Sierra Burnett, Jahauna Humphrey, and Cullen Humphrey the fourth (C.T).

She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher Phillips, Zofia Page, Connor Harris, River Humphrey.

She is survived by her siblings: Mary Jo Clark, Steve Clark, Wayne Clark, Violet Lynn Sparks, Lee Ellen Mozingo, Jim Fleming

She is preceded in death by her parents mother Violet Bunch & Willie Joe Clark,

Older sister Willie Marie Clark (Kathy), and her close niece Jessica Elaine Smith.

Cremation was chosen and the family will host a service at a later date.

To leave a note for Frances’s family or share a memory, please visit our guest page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

