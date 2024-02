Frances Fleischmann, age 85, passed away on January 27, 2024.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 31st, at Hatmaker Funeral Home {5PM-8PM}

Visitation: Thursday, February 1st, at St.Therese Catholic Church in Clinton {11AM-12PM}

Funeral Mass: Thursday, February 1st, at St.Therese Catholic Church in Clinton {12PM}

Interment: Following Funeral Mass at Oak Ridge Memorial Park

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...