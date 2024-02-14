Fleischmann Statement on Vote to Impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), released the following statement after voting to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for willfully, deliberately, and systematically refusing to comply and execute existing federal immigration law passed by Congress and breaching the public’s trust by violating his oath of office.

“Since Day 1 of the Biden Administration, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has deliberately gone out of his way to refuse to enforce our nation’s immigration laws passed by Congress – violating his solemn oath of office to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ Secretary Mayorkas’ willful disregard to comply with existing immigration law has led to our borders being porous and open, threatening every town, city, and state across America. By refusing to follow the law and uphold his oath to the American People, Secretary Mayorkas has caused one of the worst humanitarian and national security crises in our country’s history. Deadly drugs and fentanyl are flooding across the border – poisoning innocent Americans, hundreds of suspected terrorists have been encountered trying to sneak past Border Patrol, and over 8 million illegal aliens have crossed into our country with no plan to deport them from Sec. Mayorkas.

“It’s clear that Sec. Mayorkas has no intention to start enforcing our nation’s existing immigration laws and uphold his oath of office to secure America’s borders and keep our country safe. As a Constitutional Conservative and lawyer, I take impeachment extremely seriously. Our Founding Fathers knew that impeachment must only be the last recourse to hold public officials accountable to the American People. When a Cabinet Secretary refuses to comply with the law and do their job, Congress must act and fulfill its Constitutional duty to impeach them.

“Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ conduct has severely damaged our nation and made every state a border state. The American People will no longer tolerate the chaos caused by Secretary Mayorkas opening our borders and his blatant disregard for the law. I urge the Senate to convict Secretary Mayorkas on both articles of impeachment passed by the House and remove Mayorkas from office.”

