Fleischmann Applauds Announcement of Type One Energy Group, Inc. to Establish HQ and Expand Operations in East Tennessee – Creating 330 New Jobs

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

‘Rep. Chuck Fleischmann helped make the region an attractive location for technology companies.’­ – Type One Energy

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Chairman of Energy and Water Appropriations and Co-Chairman of the House Fusion Energy Caucus, applauded Type One Energy Group, Inc.’s announcement that the company will invest $223.5 million to establish its headquarters and expand their operations in East Tennessee. Type One Energy will create 330 new, high-paying jobs by establishing its HQ in East Tennessee and expanding fusion technology research and development (R&D) in Clinton at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Bull Run Fossil Plant. The company will build its state-of-the-art fusion energy prototype, Infinity One, in Clinton, further showing that East Tennessee is leading America’s new nuclear future.

“It’s great to see East Tennessee and our state growing as the preeminent leader in nuclear energy and technology that will power the future of America and the world. As the leading advocate in Congress to advance America’s nuclear renaissance, I’m proud to work closely with leaders like Governor Bill Lee, TVA, and ORNL, as well as our industry partners like Type One Energy Group, to make the incredible promise of fusion energy and new nuclear future a reality here in Tennessee and throughout our great nation. I am very excited to see a growing fusion sector in East Tennessee that’s creating jobs and economic growth in our state. I vow to continue leading the fight in Congress to expand new nuclear coast-to-coast.” – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

“Our administration created the Nuclear Energy Fund in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to recruit companies like Type One Energy. Tennessee is ready to secure its place as the top state for energy independence, and we are proud to partner with Type One Energy to further that mission and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs and more reliable energy to Tennesseans.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“TVA is working with our partners to pursue new ideas and innovative solutions that meet growing energy demand in real-world conditions. We appreciate this partnership between Type One Energy, ORNL, our local power companies, and elected and economic development officials as we work together to identify energy technologies for the future.” – TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash

“Type One Energy will build the world’s most advanced stellarator at TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant. This prototype, Infinity One, will not only confirm the design and operation of our subsequent Fusion Pilot Plant but will also become an excellent platform for a potential long-term national fusion research facility. We are excited to expand our operations in Tennessee in partnership with TVA and ORNL. We are also grateful for the leadership of Gov. Lee and his vision, which led to the Nuclear Energy Fund’s valuable support for this project.” – Christofer Mowry, CEO, Type One Energy

