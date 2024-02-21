Firefighters Respond to Brush Fires Today

Roane County Emergency fire personnel have responded to several brush fires today throughout the county. One earlier on Sugar Grove Valley Road and one on Eskridge Road. You are reminded to get a burn permit which is required for outdoor burning, or you could face penalties if such a fire were to get out of control and destroy someone else’s property or result in injuries.
