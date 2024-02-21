Firefighters Respond to Brush Fires Today

Brad Jones 12 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Roane County Emergency fire personnel have responded to several brush fires today throughout the county. One earlier on Sugar Grove Valley Road and one on Eskridge Road. You are reminded to get a burn permit which is required for outdoor burning, or you could face penalties if such a fire were to get out of control and destroy someone else’s property or result in injuries. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Three Oak Ridge Schools Named Reward Schools by TDOE

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools. OAK RIDGE, TN. – Three Oak Ridge Schools—Glenwood …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.