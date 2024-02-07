Fay Isham Howard, Harriman

Ms. Fay Isham Howard, age 85, of Harriman passed away on February 6, 2024, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Mill Baptist Church, and she loved gardening and tending to her flowers.

She was preceded in death by husband: Thomas L Howard.

Parents: Eugen & Rena Honeycutt Isham.

Two brothers: Ronald Isham and Don Isham.

Two sisters: Sue Rains and Loretta Poland.

She is survived by daughter & son-in-law: Robin & Darren McBroom.

Son & daughter-in-law: Darrell & Charlene Oody.

Three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Along with many more friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Fay Isham Howard, during this time.

