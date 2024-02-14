Eva Louise Ellison Welch, Clinton

Eva Louise Ellison Welch Age 52 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, February 12, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was Preceded in death by her parents James and Zola Welch, sister Lisa Barry, brothers Jimmy Welch and Roger Welch, sister-in-law Shirley Welch, and brother-in-law Melvin Rich.

Survived by

Husband Jack Inman

Daughter Tiffany Ellison

Stepchildren Rodney (Jackie) Inman, and Adam (Wendy) Inman

Grandchildren Kashton Ellison, Adisyn, Elijah, Hailey, Issaac, Scotty, Brittany

Sister Shirley Faulk (Michael)

Brother Billie Welch

Nieces Brittany Rich, Kaitlyn Welch, Eva Brooks,

Nephews Micheal Barry, Kenny Barry, Jimmy Welch, Kyle Welch, Jeffrey Rich, Travas Rich, Colby Faulk

Special niece Nakeyia Rich.

The family will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024, for a graveside service in Piney Grove Cemetery, Rev. David Tapp officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Welch Family

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...