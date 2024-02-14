Eva Louise Ellison Welch, Clinton

Eva Louise Ellison Welch Age 52 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, February 12, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was Preceded in death by her parents James and Zola Welch, sister Lisa Barry, brothers Jimmy Welch and Roger Welch, sister-in-law Shirley Welch, and brother-in-law Melvin Rich.
Survived by
Husband Jack Inman
Daughter Tiffany Ellison
Stepchildren Rodney (Jackie) Inman, and Adam (Wendy) Inman
Grandchildren Kashton Ellison, Adisyn, Elijah, Hailey, Issaac, Scotty, Brittany
Sister Shirley Faulk (Michael)
Brother Billie Welch
Nieces Brittany Rich, Kaitlyn Welch, Eva Brooks,
Nephews Micheal Barry, Kenny Barry, Jimmy Welch, Kyle Welch, Jeffrey Rich, Travas Rich, Colby Faulk
Special niece Nakeyia Rich.
The family will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024, for a graveside service in Piney Grove Cemetery, Rev. David Tapp officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Welch Family