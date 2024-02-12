Ethan (Humpy) Lynn Humphrey, 22

Mr. Ethan (Humpy) Lynn Humphrey, age 22, won his battle of 5 years fighting cancer on February 10th, 2024. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Christina Coleman; stepdad, Charles Coleman; brother, Eli Coleman; dad, Jason Humphrey; stepmom, Amy Humphrey; stepsisters, Katelyn King and Ariana Turner; grandmother, Sandra Jordan; and grandfather, Charles Coleman Jr.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 13th, from 9-10 AM at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A funeral service will follow at 10 AM with Bro. Joey Aytes officiating. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SHOC of Morgan County c/o Anna Harlan 235 Spruce Drive, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ethan Humphrey.

