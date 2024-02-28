Eric Alexander Hale, 62

Eric Alexander Hale, cherished son, beloved father, loyal friend, and esteemed colleague passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 24, 2024, at the age of 62.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Capt. John W. Hale, grandparents James A. and Mae O. Hale, Hugo H., and Gertrud M. Bartsch.

Known for his great sense of humor and quick wit, Eric had the ability to bring laughter to any situation. A lifelong resident of East Tennessee, Eric loved day drives through the mountains and discovering new destinations. Some of Eric’s deepest passions were spending time on Norris Lake with friends, fishing, and collecting Hot Wheels. A devoted University of Tennessee and Kansas City Chiefs fan, you could always find Eric celebrating their victories surrounded by friends. If you knew anything about Eric, it was that he just loved being out and about.

Eric was born in Aberdeen, Maryland on December 13, 1961. He spent his childhood in Oak Ridge, graduating from ORHS in 1980. Eric received a two-year Associate degree from Roane State Community College and enjoyed a career in technical sales, most recently at Specmat Technologies.

Known as “his heroes”, Eric is survived by his cherished children, Gerrit (Sara) Hale and Erica (Caleb) Pritchard; precious grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, and Ava; loving mother, Elke G. Hale; siblings, Mike, Diane, and Tanja; extended family and a multitude of dear friends and colleagues who will forever hold him in their hearts.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, March 1st from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smokies Life (P.O. Box 130, Gatlinburg, TN 37738), a nonprofit educational organization of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

