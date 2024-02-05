Edith Diane Maxwell, Crossville

Edith Diane Maxwell, age 64, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 2, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 10, 1959, in Rockwood and studied to become a CNA. Diane enjoyed going to the beach and seeing the ocean. She also liked fishing as long as her health permitted. She treasured time spent with her grandkids and she held a special place in her heart for Kevin Lawson, April Fugate, and Jana Guymon.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Roy L. Lawson & Cora Hazelwood Lawson; husband, Hollis Ray Maxwell; grandson, Zachary Maxwell; sister-in-law, Judy Maxwell.
SURVIVORS
Sons & Daughter-in-law Casey & Jennifer Maxwell of Crossville
Terry Maxwell of Crossville
Special Daughter Ashley Lawson
Special Son Justin Jimenez
Brother & Sister-in-law Roger & Betty Lawson of Kingston
Sister & Brother-in-law Jeanette & James Cox of Kingston
Grandchildren Michael Maxwell of Crossville
Devon Maxwell & fiancé of Loudon
Sierra Reynolds of Loudon
Jaden Bais & husband, Tres of Crossville
Nicole Maxwell of Crossville
Kylie Maxwell of Oakdale
Brittney Maxwell of Harriman
Great-grandchildren Damon Maxwell & Daniel Croft
Sisters-in-law Linda & John Hill of Rockwood
Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta
Debbie & Wayne Hamby of Lancing
Glenda Maxwell of Oakdale
Teresa & Jerry Hinkley of Pulaski, VA
Many nieces & nephews, great nieces & great-nephews, and a host of friends who will miss her greatly.
The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, with Rev. John Marlow officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.