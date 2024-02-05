Edith Diane Maxwell, Crossville

Edith Diane Maxwell, age 64, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 2, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 10, 1959, in Rockwood and studied to become a CNA. Diane enjoyed going to the beach and seeing the ocean. She also liked fishing as long as her health permitted. She treasured time spent with her grandkids and she held a special place in her heart for Kevin Lawson, April Fugate, and Jana Guymon.  

Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Roy L. Lawson & Cora Hazelwood Lawson; husband, Hollis Ray Maxwell; grandson, Zachary Maxwell; sister-in-law, Judy Maxwell.

SURVIVORS

Sons & Daughter-in-law      Casey & Jennifer Maxwell of Crossville

                                                Terry Maxwell of Crossville

Special Daughter                   Ashley Lawson

Special Son                            Justin Jimenez

Brother & Sister-in-law        Roger & Betty Lawson of Kingston

Sister & Brother-in-law        Jeanette & James Cox of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Michael Maxwell of Crossville

                                                Devon Maxwell & fiancé of Loudon

                                                Sierra Reynolds of Loudon

                                                Jaden Bais & husband, Tres of Crossville

                                                Nicole Maxwell of Crossville

                                                Kylie Maxwell of Oakdale

                                                Brittney Maxwell of Harriman

Great-grandchildren             Damon Maxwell & Daniel Croft

Sisters-in-law                         Linda & John Hill of Rockwood

                                                Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta

                                                Debbie & Wayne Hamby of Lancing

                                                Glenda Maxwell of Oakdale

                                                Teresa & Jerry Hinkley of Pulaski, VA

Many nieces & nephews, great nieces & great-nephews, and a host of friends who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, with Rev. John Marlow officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

