Earl David Banks, Harriman

Mr. Earl David Banks, age 76 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024. He was born on October 11, 1947, in Kentucky. David was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a communications specialist, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. David also retired from the Kingston Water Department after 40+ years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Chester Banks & Bille Sue Kindred Banks.

He is survived by:

Brother: Lester A. Banks (Linda L. Banks)

Sister: Jana Sue Banks-Freeman

Daughter: Melissa Banks

Grandsons: Brayden & Shawn Burney

Nephews: Daniel Freeman & Josh Freeman

Niece: Tara Banks

and several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 11:00-1:00. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Josh Freeman officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Earl David Banks.

