Doug Moore, Roane County

Doug Moore age 66 of Roane County passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He enjoyed his job at McDonald’s in Kingston and loved all of his co-workers.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Maxine Russell Moore, sister Kathy, and brother Danny.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters-in-law:
Thurman and Ellie Moore,
Nolan Moore,
Dean and Robin Moore,
Ralph Moore,
Lonnie and Tammy Moore,
Darrell Moore,
Curt Moore,
Lee and Sheryl Moore,
Sister and brother-in-law: Shelby and Reggie Casaus,
and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are pending at this time. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Moore Family.

