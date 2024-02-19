Donie Edward Overbay, Clinton

Donie Edward Overbay, age 82 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at his home with his family by his side. Donie was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church where he served as a decon. He enjoyed being with his family. He was an avid fisherman, and retired from auto body repairs, and worked at Quality Body Shop and H & H Body Shop.

Born on February 21, 1941 in Fraterville, Tennessee he was the son of the late Arthur and Cora Mounce Overbay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Phillips Overbay; son, Anthony Overbay; sister, Shirley Richmond and daughter-in-law, Donna Overbay.

Donie is survived by his children, Edward Overbay and Kenneth Overbay both of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Natashia, Aaron and Anthony Overbay; great-grandchildren, Raylan, Ryley, A.J. and Sawyer Overbay; special friend and caregiver, Darlene Daugherty, and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.

The Overbay Family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Thomas and Rev. Dale Parker officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Donie Edward Overbay.

