Don Brasel, Rockwood

Mr. Don Brasel, age 89, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at his home. He was born May 9, 1934, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Brasel was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired Operator with the U.S. Department of Energy K-25 Site. He was also a former Roane County Constable and former Firefighter with the Rockwood Fire Department. A civic and community-minded individual, he was also a former Director and very involved with the Rockwood Little League Sports Programs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Callie Brasel; wife, Mary Brasel; brothers, Delmus Brasel, Howard “Shug” Brasel, Robert “Little Bud” Brasel, and Fred Brasel; and sisters, Ruby Abston, Ruth Sheets, Helen Moore, Betty Rayder, and Dorothy Abels.

Survivors include:

Sons: Darrell Brasel

Wayne Brasel

Jeff “Peanut” Brasel (Janet)

Grandchildren: Callie Foster (Wes), Aaron Brasel (Lauren), Sadie Smith (Clayton), Levi Brasel, Lillian Brasel, Eric Brasel (Tiffany), Carey Brasel (Jessica), and Kelsey Brasel

12 Great Grandchildren

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Darrell Brasel officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Don Brasel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...