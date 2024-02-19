Diana Phillips, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Diana Phillips of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024 in her home surrounded by several of her children and family.

Diana was born on August 7, 1945, in Coldwater, MI., where she lived into adulthood. She traveled extensively in the U.S. and once served Wolf-Man Jack as his hair stylist in CA. In her later life she married Lindsey Edward (L.E.) Phillips lived a while in Ohio and finally settled in Oliver Springs.

Diana is survived by her brother Daniel Morris; daughter Ivanna Givens; sons William Ellis, Charles Ellis, Louis Ellis, and Thomas Ellis all from Michigan. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was well-loved and will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-12:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Diana Phillps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...