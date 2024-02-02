Dennis Kenney, Harriman

Rev. Dennis Kenney, age 77 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was a US Veteran and a loving husband. Most importantly, he loved the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter & Edna Sullivan Kenny

One sister: Sharon Kenney.

He is survived by his wife: Vickie Wright Kenney.

Daughter: Carolann Manfield.

Brother: Walter C Kenny III and wife Joanie.

Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Brother-in-law: William Wright.

Sister-in-law: Carolyn Wright.

And friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM with Bro. Tony Slay officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12:00 noon in Rocky Valley Cemetery in New Market for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dennis Kenney during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...