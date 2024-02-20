Dennis “Denny” Joseph Abramczyk, 72

With heavy hearts, the family of Dennis “Denny” Joseph Abramczyk, age 72, sadly announce the passing away of Denny after a long illness on February 19, 2024, in Sweetwater Tennessee. Denny’s humor, love, dedication, loyalty, and encouragement will always remain with each of us in spirit now and forever. Denny lived formerly in Toledo, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Florida but most recently, he lived in Lancing and Sweetwater Tennessee.



Denny was married to and is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Lorene (Zetomer) Abramczyk. Surviving as well are daughters Rebecca (Mathew) Parker and Amy (Damon) Defusco and step-grandchild, Tyler Defusco, one older sister Christine (Chuck) Glaser-Thompson, and two younger brothers Michael (Patti) Abramczyk and Jerry (Sandra) Abramczyk. He had many extended family members and relatives along with special lifelong family friends, who will continue to cherish the memories of him.

Preceding Denny in death were his mother and father, Patricia (Joseph) Abramczyk, Sandra (Hartford) Abramczyk, a son, a granddaughter – Sarah Hope Parker, and many extended family members and beloved, wonderful friends.

Denny graduated from Clay High School of Oregon, Ohio before becoming a Lake Erie Commercial Fisherman. He also worked as a general handyman for a short time but ultimately spent most of his life as a truck driver, driving long-haul and expedited delivery as well as a straight truck before he retired due to illness. Denny was a proud Vietnam Navy Veteran who served aboard the Bryce Canyon during his military time. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, cooking TV Shows – especially those about BBQ, playing various card games and casino games in person and via the internet, golf, and past and present country music.

Denny requested that no services be held and that his remains be placed in locations of his choosing in private. The family wishes to extend a deep and heartfelt thank you with immense love, respect, and gratitude to the following for the exceptional care, compassion, and services they have shown during this difficult time:

Cindy Beckett and Adelyn Lowery

Judy Bieber, DAV – Service Chapter Officer

The staff at The Waters of Sweetwater Tennessee

The staff at The Life Care Center of Wartburg Tennessee

The staff of Amedysis Hospice – Knoxville

The staff of Amedysis Hospice – Sweetwater, especially Dr. Bell, Julie and Sheena

The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Services offices and their Hospice Care Coordination Team

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dennis “Denny” Abramczyk.

