Delia Hawn, Harriman

Ms. Delia Hawn, 99, of Harriman, passed away on February 1, 2024, at Roane Medical Center surrounded by her family. She worked for many years at RedKap. She loved flowers and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Cletus Hawn.

Sons: Kenny Hawn and Jackie Hawn.

Parents: Staples & Rhoda Ann Carroll Smith.

She is survived by her children: Bertha Cagley & Charles, Wanda Riebe, Brenda Guinn, Mary Brock, Carolyn Galyon and Brian Maden, Danny & Debbie Hawn.

12 Grandchildren.

14 Great-grandchildren.

4 Great-great-grandchildren.

Special friend: Allie Thacker.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Everton Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Delia Hawn.

