Debbie Cooke, 61

Debbie Cooke age 61, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 22, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She loved her grandchildren dearly and always loved gathering together as a family, she loved family cookouts around the pool, riding motorcycles with husband Dean and friends, and chatting with all the customers at Action Automotive.

Debbie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bud Winstead and Joann Spencer.

Left to cherish her memory:

Husband… Dean Cooke

Children… Michael Cooke and wife Desiree, Anna Anderson and husband Chris, Joseph Cooke, and wife Alexis

Grandchildren… Kinsey, Ashley, Desiree, James, Belle, Carter, Keenan

Brother… Wayne Winstead

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 5:00-6:00 pm with a celebration of life service at 6:00 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Debbie’s family.

www.holleygamble.com

