Deanna Marie O’Brien, 54

Deanna Marie O’Brien, age 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee due to a short illness. She was born July 25, 1969, to Lewis Edwin Monhollen and Linda Deal Powers. In 1991 she graduated Cum Laude from Lincoln Memorial University with a B.S. in Medical Technology (Clinical Laboratory Science).

Never hesitating to take the path less traveled, Deanna was a fearless and determined woman with a thirst for knowledge and science. From AIDS research to establishing life-saving health and safety regulations, Deanna’s career provided her with the opportunities to spread her wings. Her greatest accomplishment which gave her immense joy and gratification was being a mother and grandmother.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished through her children and family: daughters, Sarah Sears and Camille O’Brien of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, son, Joseph Sears of Lenoir City, Tennessee; grandson, Jack Sawyer of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; mother, Linda Powers of Jefferson City, Tennessee; sister, Cynthia Middleton of Franklinton, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis Monhollen; grandmother, Julia Deal; special aunt, Jeanette Lewis.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 1-3 PM in the chapel of Mott Mckamey Funeral Home.

