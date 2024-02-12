Daniel Hugh Marchman, Kingston

Daniel Hugh Marchman, age 68, of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at his home. He was born June 2, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a faithful member of Courts of Praise Church in Harriman. Daniel was a Sargent in the United States Marine Corps veteran and served his country proudly for 8 years. While in service he received several commendations including National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one star, and the Notorious Mast. He enjoying singing, woodworking, and spending time with his wife, his family, and friends. 

Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Dwight Marchman & Patricia McCumber Marchman; brothers, Neil Marchman; best friend, Larry Stout.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife                Carol Ann Standridge Marchman of Kingston

Son                              Felton Dwight Marchman

Step-son                       Justin Grant Hope of Knoxville

Sisters                         Barbara Alexandra Marchman of Kingston

                                    Kathy Rhoades of Georgia

Brothers-in-law           Steve Standridge of Rockwood

                                    Billy Trew of Knoxville

Sister-in-law                Dorothy Faye Standridge Miller of Chatsworth, GA

Special Friends           Wayne Tipton of Harriman

                                    Lance Ranta of Harriman

                                    Pat Bunch of Kingston

                                    Eddie Soard of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

No services will be held. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

