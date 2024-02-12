Dale Kennedy, Wartburg

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Dale Kennedy, age 57, of Wartburg passed away on February 10, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his father Olen Kennedy; mother Evelyn Moser; brother Gary Kennedy.

He is survived by his sisters Sheila Wares of Wartburg and Kimberly Pennington of Kansas; brother Brian Kennedy and precious grandmother Mable Norris.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Roy Freels officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dale Kennedy.

About News Department

Check Also

Roy Anthony “Tony” Pappas, Maryville

Mr. Roy Anthony “Tony” Pappas, age 70 of Maryville, TN, on February 8, 2024, took …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.