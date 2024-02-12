Dale Kennedy, Wartburg

Dale Kennedy, age 57, of Wartburg passed away on February 10, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his father Olen Kennedy; mother Evelyn Moser; brother Gary Kennedy.

He is survived by his sisters Sheila Wares of Wartburg and Kimberly Pennington of Kansas; brother Brian Kennedy and precious grandmother Mable Norris.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Roy Freels officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dale Kennedy.

