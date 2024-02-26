Clyde Cook Jr, Andersonville

Clyde Cook Jr., 80, of Andersonville TN went home to be with Jesus on February 22, 2024.

Clyde was born September 20, 1943, in Tazwell, TN to Clyde and Ely Cook. He attended schools in Clinton and Powell Tennessee. He then served overseas in the army until being honorably discharged in 1964. He returned to Powell, TN where he met and married Betty Jeffers in 1965. She sang Chuck Berry’s “I Found My Thrill on Blueberry Hill” for years as that was the Cook family address.

Clyde began a career working for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He later retired as an analytic chemist and pursued many other interests. Never one to sit still, Clyde pursued such hobbies as ostrich farming, house flipping, fishing, gardening, and orchard planting. He was an avid reader, spending numerous hours studying and seeking to understand God’s word. He studied gunsmithing, opened his own business, and became known as “the Gun Doctor”. He never stopped dreaming big dreams and believing in his ability to achieve greatness.

Clyde was the proud father of five daughters and grandfather to ten grandchildren and five great

grandchildren. He was preceded to heaven by his beloved daughter Deborah Cook. He is survived by his wife Betty Cook, daughters Tammy Turnbill (Rick), Elena Dotson (Dennis), Sherry Mohr (Jeff), Esther Brady (Bryan); grandchildren Isaac Mohr (Meagan), Hannah Kincaid (Brandon), Jacob Turnbill, Caleb Mohr (Caitlin), Elijah Mohr (Rachel), Victoria Mohr (Seth), Joshua Turnbill, Jeremiah Turnbill, Nehemiah Brady, and Reesa Brady; great-grandchildren Theo Kincaid, Darcy Kincaid, Harrison Mohr, Max Mohr, Elise Baker; and sisters Jean Pope and Carolyn Wolfenbarger.

Services will be held at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee. Visitation is Monday, February 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, followed by the service at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors on Tuesday at 11:00 AM.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Clyde’s family.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...