Clayton Andrew Hall, Sunbright

Clayton Andrew Hall, age 75, of Sunbright passed away on February 13, 2024. He was born on May 29, 1948.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Junior & Myrtle Hall.

He is survived by his brother Cleo Douglas Hall and 6 sisters Cleda (Mark) Rogers, Connie and (Sam) Hall, Charlotte (Denny) Phillips, Carlene (Edward) Morgan, Charlene Robbins, Cathlene Morgan, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Clayton’s wishes to be cremated. No services are to be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clayton Andrew Hall.

