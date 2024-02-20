City of Oak Ridge names Eric Ault as new Personnel Director

Brad Jones 16 hours ago

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge has selected Eric Ault as its new Personnel Director.

Ault joined the City in February 2020 as the Electric Department’s Process Improvement Specialist. Within a matter of months, he was promoted to Assistant to the City Manager and served in that role for about 2 years, with a 3-month period of also fulfilling the duties of the Senior Communications Specialist.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my career with the city in this new role,” Ault said.

Ault stepped into the role of Interim Personnel Director in December 2022.

“Former City Manager Dr. Mark Watson was retiring, and the decision was made to allow the next City Manager to determine who filled the position,” Ault said.

Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann began on November 1 and Ault began his 60-day job interview.

“I tasked Eric with several big projects in addition to his day-to-day duties and he performed well. Then, I interacted with the Personnel staff and quickly learned of the mutual support between the staff and Mr. Ault,” Hemann said. “I am excited to see Eric step into the role on a permanent basis and know he will do a great job for the City.”

Prior to Hemann’s arrival, Ault had assisted the City Manager and Deputy City Manager on work for the City Council Compensation Committee, the Oak Ridge General Aviation Airport project, as well as various research tasks.

Ault has a Master of Public Policy and Administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he also earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

“While I was at UT, I also played trumpet with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band,” Ault said. “Outside of the fun that’s part of playing in the band, being in Neyland Stadium and stadiums across the country, I was also able to learn the importance of teamwork, discipline, precision and working under pressure.”

Ault is also a member of Tennessee City Manager’s Association and Leadership Anderson County, Class of 2022.

He has lived in Oak Ridge since February 2021 and bought a home here in 2023. He was officially named director on February 5, 2024.

