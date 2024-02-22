City of Harriman hosting Job Fair Today

A Final reminder that today the City of Harriman is having a job fair for those looking for work. Today from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Frederick W Gates Hall room, located inside Harriman City Hall at 408 North Roane Street .Go prepared to meet employers from Harriman Utility Board, Team Health, Tennessee Valley Authority, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Michael Dunn Center, Patriot Home Care, and the local Carpenters Union. It’s a free event open to the General Public. Interviews will be done on site with immediate job openings available with excellent pay and benefits. The City of Harriman along with the Harriman Utility Board is hosting the job fair today, February 22nd 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Harriman City Hall.
Tags Carpenters Union City of Harriman Cobalt Boats Harriman Utilities Board Michael Dunn Center ORNL Patriot HomeCare Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Office Roane Medical Center Team Health TVA
Check Also
Two-Vehicle Accident South of the River Injures Two
Information now has been released on the A two vehicle accident late Sunday evening occurred …