Charles Lynn Rhea, Andersonville

Charles Lynn Rhea, age 74, of Andersonville, TN passed on Sunday, February 11, 2024. He served our country and was a U.S. Army veteran from 1969 – 1971 during the Vietnam Conflict. Charles never met a stranger. Everyone called him the gentle giant. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and more than anything he loved being with his family.

Chuck is preceded in death by his loving wife Karen Rhea; parents Frank and Mary Ruth Rhea; sisters Wilma Harris, and Sharon Cross; also his brother-in-law Curt Leonard.

He is survived by his son Danny Kepler (Krystal); daughter Jamie Wagner (John Paul); grandchildren Bryan Watson (Ava), Kelsey Merritt (Benton), Taylor Goodman (Zachary), Jordan Moore, Nick Moore, Gunner Kepler (Mikayla) Tanner Kepler, Elijah Kepler; great-grandchildren Zoey, Charles, Mason, and Eleanor Watson, Reid Merritt, Tate Merritt, and Briggs Page. He also leaves behind his siblings Jerry Rhea (Carolyn), Dalton “Dink” Rhea (Carolyn), Donna (Tony), Janet Hembree (Jackie Ray), Jackie, and David Rhea (Shari), and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Frank Rhea, Jason Whaley, Tanner Kepler, Cameron Rhea, and Benton Merritt & Bryan Watson. Honorary Pallbearer is Mike Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers the family request for donations to be made to The Anderson County Isaiah House. Their website is Isaiah117house.com

Visitation for Chuck will be on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to start at 2 pm with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Chuck’s graveside service will follow his funeral service at Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN with full Military Honors.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Charles Lynn Rhea.

