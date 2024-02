Charles Kelly Jr., age 82, a resident of Corryton, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 1 pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

Please check back for a complete obituary.

