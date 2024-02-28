Charles (Charlie) V. Brown, Pine Orchard

Charles (Charlie) V. Brown of Pine Orchard, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 26, 2024. Charles loved dogs. He raised, trained, and sold many feist and mountain curs. Besides his three daughters, his dogs were his pride and joy. His daughters often joked, “He loves those dogs more than he does us!” He made many lifelong friends in different parts of the country through raising and trading dogs. He was just a good ole’ county man who loved to fish and hunt. If there are dogs in heaven, we know he’d be treeing a squirrel right now.

Charles worked in the coal mines for many years, he also worked as a heavy machine operator for many years, and owned “Uncle Charlie’s Grocery” in Oakdale for a few years. He served in the United States Air Force.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Ida Brown. His brothers Cecil Brown, Marion Brown, Marvin (Pete) Brown, and Jack Brown. His sisters Lorene Walker, Clarice Powell, Betty Bradley, and niece/sister Frieda Harper. His grandson Anthony Vespie.

Charles is survived by his three daughters, Michelle and Tony Human, Susie Carroll, Tammy and Alan Vespie all of Wartburg. His grandchildren Ryan Human, Heath Human, Brittany Dyer and Bill Jackson, Trevor Dyer, Heather Vespie, and Trent and Hailey Vespie. Great grandchildren Lucas Dyer, Logan Dyer, Natalya Vespie, Jonas Daughtery, Cohen Vespie, Blake Vespie, and Pyper Vespie. His brother Joe Brown of Robbins, TN, and sisters Sarah Lou (Pud) Brown and Babe Whittenbarger of Oakdale, TN. He was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Charles especially enjoyed spending time with his very special friend, Wanda Rose Prentice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Tennova Hospital, Amedysis Home Health wound care nurses, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the Morgan County Ambulance Service, and we are very grateful to Schubert’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 12-1 pm at Schubert Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Brother Ryan Human officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles V. Brown.

