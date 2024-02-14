Charlene Jones, 76

Charlene Jones, age 76, passed away on February 13, 2024. She was born on December 9, 1947. Charlene’s life was dedicated to serving and helping her community. She was involved in Helping Hands, Unicorn Fund, and The Mission in Morgan County. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Charlene is preceded in death by her mother and father Delia & Ralph Young; sisters Mary Ellen Byrge and Linda Ann Young; brothers Roy, Donald, and Eugene Young; sister-in-law Christine Young and husband Roger Lee Jones.

She leaves behind daughter Penny (Steve) Melhorn; granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Young; brother Ray Young; sisters Pauline Leib, Lauren Tackett and sister and best friend Carolyn Sue Carroll; sister-in-law Judy Ann Young; special niece Lindsay Renea Morgan and a host of niece, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 16, 2024, at Armes Chapel Baptist Church in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Sisco officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlene Jones.

