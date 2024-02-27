Bruce Forester Fleenor, Kingston

Bruce Forester Fleenor, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born November 15, 1942, in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Bruce was employed as a Plastic Sales Technician from 1970 until his passing. He was also a member of the American Plastic Association.

He had worked for NASA on the Apollo 13.

Bruce had also worked for Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee; Southern Petroleum Chemical in Atlanta, Georgia; Ashland Chemical Company in Atlanta, Georgia; Intech in Melbourne, Florida; and Vinmar International in Houston, Texas.

Bruce was an avid fisherman and hunter and a great outdoorsman, one who loved nature and all animal life.

Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Doris Moleetha Fleenor; granddaughter, Jessica Druin; parents, Milford Bruce Fleenor & Millicent Burdetta Forester Fleenor; sister, Carolyn Kinser; and Roxy and many other faithful Schnauzers.

SURVIVORS

Children Sue Ellen Kilgallon of Tullahoma

Michael Bruce Fleenor (Patricia) of Rotonda West, FL

2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren

Mother-in-law Anna Napier of Pennington Gap, VA

Brothers-in-law Tommy Napier (Bonnie) of Cocoa Beach, FL

Johnny Napier (Norma) of Tazewell, VA

Calvin Napier (Debbie) of Pennington Gap, VA

Scott Napier (Robin) of Pennington Gap, VA

Sister-in-law Tracy Thomas (Tim) of Pennington Gap, VA

Special Friends Frank Buck of Kingsport

Norm Yarwood of Canada

Johnny Chapman of LaGrange, GA

Bob Viers of Texas

A host of extended family and friends too numerous to mention

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., April 6, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, Tennessee 37763. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to your local cancer center or animal shelter. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

