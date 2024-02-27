Bonita Carr, Heiskell

Bonita Carr, age 81 of Heiskell, passed away on February 22, 2024, at her home in Heiskell surrounded by her loving family. She loved and enjoyed being around all her grandchildren up to her great-great-great-grandchildren. She loved traveling and playing her piano with Billy and the Moore family on Sunday morning for 15 years on WYSH radio station. Bonita is preceded in death by her husband Shirley Otis Carr, her parents Basil and Mildred Williams of Heiskell, and her son-in-law Nathan Maples.

She is survived by her children:

Janice and Don Hammons of Missouri

Jesse and Linda Redmond of Powell

Mike and Jan Redmond of Oak Ridge

Mark and Fran King of Heiskell

Tammy Maples of Heiskell

Sister Barbara Williams of Heiskell

Services will be held privately at a later date.

