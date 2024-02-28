Bobby Lee Bane, Harriman

Mr. Bobby Lee Bane, age 86, of Harriman, TN passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at his home. He was born in Rockwood, TN on August 27th, 1937. He enjoyed watching University of Tennessee sports and he retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation as a surveyor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece Lee, and Ruby Jane Bane.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Pam Bane of Wartburg, TN

Son: Stephen Bane of Wartburg, TN

The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, from 5 pm-7 pm at Trenton Street Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, at 10 am in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Lee Bane.

