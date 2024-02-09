Billy Ray Richardson, Wartburg

Mr. Billy Ray Richardson, age 82 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 7, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was a member of Covington Baptist Church. Bill worked as a coal miner. He enjoyed playing music, working on lawnmowers, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Charles and Anna Mae Weaver Richardson.

Four brothers: Archie, Harvey, Freddie, and John Richardson.

Three sisters: Bessie Gunter, Bobbie Daugherty, and Mary Sue Warren.

And two great-grandsons: Rhett and Skylar Richardson.

He is survived by his wife: Charldeene “Cookie” Byrge Richardson.

Five sons and daughters-in-law: Allen and Mindy Richardson, Billy and Phyllis Richardson, Denny and Katina Richardson, Ruley and Shonda Richardson, and Greg and Monica Richardson.

One daughter: Lisa Nelson and her fiancé Don Guynn.

One brother: Andy Richardson.

Twenty grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild due in April.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Jeff Beard and Bro. Vic Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Petros Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Ray Richardson.

