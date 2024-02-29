Between the Lines Features Isaiah 117 House

Between the Lines with your host, Alan Beauchamp, where he will delve into the stories behind the headlines and explore the human side of important issues. In today’s episode, we have a special guest joining us: Andrea Townsend, the program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

Tonight we sit down with Andrea Townsend, we’ll uncover the heartwarming story behind Isaiah 117 House and the impact it’s having on the lives of children and families.

Isaiah 117 House stands as a beacon of hope, offering temporary housing and support to children awaiting foster care placement. It’s more than just a shelter; it’s a sanctuary where children find solace during uncertain times.

Join us as we go “Between the Lines” to uncover the profound stories that shape our world and inspire us to make a difference. Tonight at 7pm on BBB TV Channel 1081 or 1086. Also online at bbbtv12.com, Facebook.com/bbbtv12, X.com/bbbtv12, YouTube.com/bbbtv12 and using a streaming device like Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV, you can add the BoxCast Channel and search for BBB Communications.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...