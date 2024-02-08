Betty Jean Langston, 90, Harriman

Betty Jean Langston, age 90, of Harriman, TN passed away on February 7, 2024, at her home. It is true love when God has called her home in the same month and on the same day that her husband Ervin Langston passed away in 2016, which has been eight years ago to the day. They both passed away one day shy of their anniversary. God created a unique couple. Betty had such a love and passion for children and animals. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Along with her husband Ervin Langston, she is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Trinnie Travis; brothers Charles Travis and Fred Langston Jr.; and her sister Brenda Oliphant.

Betty is survived by her sons, Drs. Kenneth Langston and wife Emily (Brooker) of Annapolis, Maryland, Rodric Keith Langston of Clinton, TN, Jason Langston and wife Jennifer of Knoxville, TN, and Christian Langston of Clinton, TN; daughters, Kelly Hope of Corryton, TN, Shere Ramsey of Harriman, TN, and Jaymi Sheets and husband Austin of Clinton, TN; sister, Linda Gaylord; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be announced when it becomes available.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade RD, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Betty Langston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...