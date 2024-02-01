Betty Jane Campbell, Oak Ridge

Betty Jane Campbell, 82, of Oak Ridge passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 27, 2024. She was born in Atalla, AL, moving to New York before settling in East Tennessee in the early 1960s. Although she embraced Tennessee, her heart remained with the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

Her interest in health care started as an X-ray technician while in Alabama. After a brilliant career as a devoted mother, she graduated with an associates degree from Roane State Community College and had a long career as a Medical Lab Technician at Methodist Medical Center, and later Children’s Clinic in Oak Ridge.

Betty’s true passions in life were her family, all children, animals, and birds, especially hummingbirds. She was a very active member of the community. Combining her love of clogging and mentoring children, she formed the Bear Creek Cloggers taking them to several local competitions. She also loved playing tennis in the local women’s league. Betty took her love of children and helping others on mission trips with First United Methodist Church to Honduras and Nicaragua. She also taught a children’s Sunday School class at FUMC. Betty and Charles loved to travel and visited over 60 countries, with the children and culture of Africa holding a special place in her heart. Betty had a deep love of Pawleys Island, SC holding special memories from family vacations.

She was preceded in death by her sister Marie Bailey, and brothers Bobby and Jimmy Fortenberry. She was also preceded in death by her first husband George Copeland. She will be met at the Rainbow Bridge by her beloved pets Bentley, Casey, Tucker, Rascal, and AJ.

Betty was loved by so many people, truly touching everyone’s heart that she met. She is survived by her devoted husband Charles and their children, Scott (Tracy) Copeland of Wethersfield, CT, Randy (Michele) Copeland of Vancouver, WA, Keith (Renee Leonard) of Maryville, TN, Kevin (Julie) Campbell of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Claire, Emma and Evan Copeland, Michael And Daniel Copeland, Collins and Bennett Campbell, Audrey and Owen Campbell; daughters-in-law Kim Copeland and Kim Campbell; sisters JoAnn McCain, Elouise Hill, and Aline Holliday; and several truly beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will host a visitation on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at First United Methodist Church from 12:30 pm-2:00 pm, with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice in her memory.

