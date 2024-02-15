Bert Hazen Erickson, Knoxville

Our father Bert Hazen Erickson passed away February 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born May 9, 1931, in Logan, Utah to Justin Edward and Irma Berneice Merrill Erickson.

He grew up in Richmond, Utah working hard on the farm with his 3 siblings. He then graduated from North Cache High School. Bert went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Utah State University, and a Master of Science and PhD with an emphasis in Reproductive Physiology from Kansas State University.

Bert served his country in the Army at the time of the Korean conflict from 1951-1953. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, then on the front lines in Korea where he was a Squad Leader in the 7th Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Division. He earned multiple medals in this capacity, one being the Purple Heart after being wounded North of Seoul, on the Amgen River.

After graduating from college Bert moved to Oak Ridge, TN where he raised his family, built his career, and finished out the days of his life. Dr. Erickson began his career at the UT-AEC Agricultural Research Laboratory, which evolved into the Comparative Animal Research Laboratory. He later retired from the University of Tennessee in 1995.

Bert’s family was a true “his, hers, and ours family”. With his first wife he had 4 children (Mazel, Robert, Ellis, & Janette), then in 1962 he remarried Norma Ardell Hogg who brought 1 child into the marriage (Clarissa), and together they had another (Crystal).

Bert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and raised his family attending and participating in the Oak Ridge Branch & Ward. He was an avid fisherman & golfer and a member of the Oak Ridge Country Club. He was still golfing almost daily up until a week and a half before his passing. He and Ardell loved to travel with their young family and friends and camp together all over the south and east. In the early years of their marriage, they made summer pilgrimages to Utah so he and his boys could help with bringing in the first crop of hay with his brother Steve on the family farm. In their retirement years, their adventures took them all over the world visiting every continent (with the exception of Antarctica), but they especially loved Alaska. Before hitting the Alcan highway, they would swing through Utah to visit his family and the farm on the way. They loved their RV’s and put many miles on them with extended winter stays at their golf resort in Brownsville, TX.

He is survived by his children Mazel (Hallie), Beaufort SC; Ellis (Wendi), Richmond, VA; Janette (Niel) Allen, Hyde Park, UT; Clarissa (Lanny) Ching, Bothell, WA; Crystal (Mike) Cawley, Humble, TX; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and one sister Louise Allsop, and sister-in-law Karren Erickson both of Utah.

He is preceded in death by his wife Norma Ardell, son Robert, his parents, and siblings Zelle Michaelis & Stephen Erickson.

In keeping with our dad’s wishes, there are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to honor Dr. Bert H. Erickson be made to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Animal Science Scholarship Fund at www.animalscience.tennessee.edu/aboutus. Click on Support; select “Animal Science Scholarship Fund”.

