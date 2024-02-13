Baughman found guilty of reckless homicide in 2016 Shooting Death

Brad Jones Featured, News

After a three-day long trial that began on Tuesday at the Morgan County Courthouse, a Morgan County Jury returned a verdict late Thursday evening in the case involving the October 28, 2016, shooting death of Ellis Ray Hamby by his girlfriend, Tonya Baughman.  The jury of six (6) men and six (6) women found Baughman guilty of reckless homicide.  The shooting death of Hamby occurred at the residence of Baughman in the Oakdale community of Morgan County.

The shooting incident was investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.  Baughman was originally arrested on a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.  A Morgan County Grand Jury meeting in September of 2017, after hearing the case presented, increased those charges via an indictment to First Degree Murder.

During the prosecution Baughman was first appointed to the Public Defender’s Office.  Baughman then hired private counsel, ultimately going through two different private defense attorneys until she was represented at trial by Morgan County defense attorney Kit Rodgers, who is also a former prosecutor. The shuffle of Baughman firing, hiring, firing and hiring different attorneys contributed to the lengthy delay in getting this case to trial.

Judge Jeff Wicks presided over the trial where the State of Tennessee’s prosecution team of ADA Bob Edwards and ADA Jed Bassett sought to show that Baughman premeditated before shooting Hamby multiple times with a shotgun.  The State tried to show that Baughman then staged the scene to appear as if Hamby was attacking using a tire tool.

Through the testimony of the medical examiner, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, the jury was told that any of the four shot gun blasts to Ellis Ray Hamby’s torso would have been fatal.  At the scene investigators found a tire tool tightly gripped in Ellis Ray Hamby’s right hand. Witness proof showed that Hamby was left-handed. Dr. Miluesenic-Polchan explained that any one of the shotgun blasts would have caused Hamby to drop the tire tool upon the impact of either shotgun blast. 

The defense followed a theory of self-defense and battered wife syndrome.  The defense tried to establish this when Tonya Baughman took the stand to testify in her own defense.

During the almost nine hours of deliberation the jury asked to review a second time both the 911 call from Baughman and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office body camera footage of the crime scene.   The jury also asked for Judge Wicks to explain to them what ‘unlawfully killed’ means.

After lengthy deliberation, the jury unanimously settled on the Class D Felony Reckless Homicide as a lesser included offense of the indicted charge of First-Degree Murder.  Baughman is set for sentencing on June 7, 2024.

