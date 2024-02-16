Barbara Jean (Harris) Bryant, 85

Mrs. Barbara Jean (Harris) Bryant, age 85, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Barbara was born on May 9, 1938, in Harriman, TN, and graduated from Harriman High School. Barbara married the love of her life on December 13, 1958, and three years later they welcomed their firstborn, Renee’, and then six years later welcomed their twins, Rebecca and Regina. Barbara worked in banking for many years but her most important and rewarding accomplishment was her being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. Barbara enjoyed reading, cross stitch, gardening, candle-wicking, playing dominoes, and playing games on her iPad. Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Barbara spent over 40 years researching family genealogy and loved the challenge it presented at times.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Curtis Elmore Harris & Virginia Margaret Powers Harris, & 4 sisters.

She is survived by:

Loving Husband of 65 years: James “Jim” Edward Bryant

Daughters: Renee’ Bryant-Huffman (Glenn), Rebecca Bryant, Regina Bryant

Grandchildren: Whitney Pope, Aimee French, Megan Heckmann, Evan Schievelbein (Callie), and Andi Schievelbein

Great Grandchildren: Abagail Williams, Isabella French, Chance Schievelbein, Tatum Schievelbein, Tripp Schievelbein, Ty Schievelbein, and Nolan Pope

Sister: Crystal Burnham

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for a graveside service with Bishop Jerry Mioduski officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Jean (Harris) Bryant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

